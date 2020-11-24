WCI Q4 current vintage auction sells out at steep discount to secondary market

Published 21:44 on November 24, 2020 / Last updated at 22:39 on November 24, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Last week’s WCI current vintage auction sold out for the first time since February, but the settlement was beneath traders’ expectations as compliance entities purchased fewer allowances than the prior sale, according to results released Tuesday afternoon.