EU confirms strong warming effects of aviation beyond CO2, urges caution
Published 19:06 on November 24, 2020 / Last updated at 19:06 on November 24, 2020 / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International / No Comments
The non-CO2 climate impacts from aviation are at least as important as those of CO2 alone, according to fresh analysis published by the European Commission on Tuesday, which has angered campaigners by recommending waiting years to take any action.
The non-CO2 climate impacts from aviation are at least as important as those of CO2 alone, according to fresh analysis published by the European Commission on Tuesday, which has angered campaigners by recommending waiting years to take any action.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.