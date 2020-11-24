EU confirms strong warming effects of aviation beyond CO2, urges caution

Published 19:06 on November 24, 2020 / Last updated at 19:06 on November 24, 2020

The non-CO2 climate impacts from aviation are at least as important as those of CO2 alone, according to fresh analysis published by the European Commission on Tuesday, which has angered campaigners by recommending waiting years to take any action.