TCI could finish carbon market framework by mid-December, as new polling shows opposition
Published 17:42 on November 24, 2020 / Last updated at 17:42 on November 24, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments
The TCI consortium is expected to release a final Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) by mid-December that would allow participating US jurisdictions to advance the proposed transport cap-and-trade programme next year, while new polling shows public opposition to the scheme.
