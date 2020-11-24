Americas > TCI could finish carbon market framework by mid-December, as new polling shows opposition

Published 17:42 on November 24, 2020  /  Last updated at 17:42 on November 24, 2020  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

The TCI consortium is expected to release a final Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) by mid-December that would allow participating US jurisdictions to advance the proposed transport cap-and-trade programme next year, while new polling shows public opposition to the scheme.

