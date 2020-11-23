Americas > President-elect Biden taps Kerry as US climate ‘czar’

President-elect Biden taps Kerry as US climate ‘czar’

Published 18:28 on November 23, 2020  /  Last updated at 20:21 on November 23, 2020  /  Americas, Climate Talks, International, US  /  No Comments

US President-elect Joe Biden (D) named former Secretary of State John Kerry (D) to a chief climate position in his administration on Monday, selecting a Paris Agreement veteran as the Democratic nominee seeks to immediately rejoin the pact next year.

