President-elect Biden taps Kerry as US climate ‘czar’

Published 18:28 on November 23, 2020 / Last updated at 20:21 on November 23, 2020 / Americas, Climate Talks, International, US / No Comments

US President-elect Joe Biden (D) named former Secretary of State John Kerry (D) to a chief climate position in his administration on Monday, selecting a Paris Agreement veteran as the Democratic nominee seeks to immediately rejoin the pact next year.