Director, Division for Sustainable Development Goals, UNDESA – New York City

Organization: UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA)

Position: Director – Division for Sustainable Development Goals

Duty Station: New York City, US



Experience Requirements:

Advanced university degree (Master’s degree or equivalent) in sustainable development, economics, public policy, public administration, finance, natural resources management, engineering, environment, social sciences or related area is required.

A first-level university degree in combination with two additional years of qualifying experience may be accepted in lieu of the advanced university degree.

Over fifteen years of progressively responsible experience in sustainable development, in which at least five years at the senior leadership level in international organizations and/or government is required.

Experience in research and analysis, policy formulation, application of sustainable development principles in development programmes or related fields is required.

Experience in managing complex programmes of work and large diverse teams in required.

Experience leading or coordinating analytical publications in the area of sustainable development is desirable.

Experience in providing substantive support to intergovernmental processes and meetings in development-related areas is desirable.