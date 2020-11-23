Director, Secretariat of the United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF), UNDESA – New York City

Organization: UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA)
Position: Director – Secretariat of the United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF)
Duty Station: New York City, US
Deadline for Application: 24 December 2020
Experience Requirements:
- Advanced university degree (Master’s degree or equivalent) in natural resources management, environmental sciences, economics, development or related area is required.
- A first-level university degree in combination with two additional years of qualifying experience may be accepted in lieu of the advanced university degree.
- Over fifteen years of progressively responsible experience in sustainable development, in which at least five years at the senior leadership level in international organizations and/or government is required.
- Experience in research and analysis, policy formulation, and application of sustainable development principles in development programmes or related fields is required.
- Experience in managing complex programmes of work and large diverse teams is required.
- Experience in forest policy, forest economics or other forest-related fields is desirable.
- Experience leading or coordinating analytical publications in the area of sustainable development is desirable.
- Experience in providing substantive support to intergovernmental processes and meetings in development-related areas is desirable.
- Experience in leading or coordinating technical assistance projects in development is desirable.
Links
Job Announcement: https://careers.un.org/lbw/jobdetail.aspx?id=141250