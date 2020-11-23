Job Postings > Director, Secretariat of the United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF), UNDESA – New York City

Director, Secretariat of the United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF), UNDESA – New York City

Organization: UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) Position: Director - Secretariat of the United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF) Duty Station: New York City, US Deadline for Application: 24 December 2020

Experience Requirements:

  • Advanced university degree (Master’s degree or equivalent) in natural resources management, environmental sciences, economics, development or related area is required.
  • A first-level university degree in combination with two additional years of qualifying experience may be accepted in lieu of the advanced university degree.
  • Over fifteen years of progressively responsible experience in sustainable development, in which at least five years at the senior leadership level in international organizations and/or government is required.
  • Experience in research and analysis, policy formulation, and application of sustainable development principles in development programmes or related fields is required.
  • Experience in managing complex programmes of work and large diverse teams is required.
  • Experience in forest policy, forest economics or other forest-related fields is desirable.
  • Experience leading or coordinating analytical publications in the area of sustainable development is desirable.
  • Experience in providing substantive support to intergovernmental processes and meetings in development-related areas is desirable.
  • Experience in leading or coordinating technical assistance projects in development is desirable.

Job Announcement: https://careers.un.org/lbw/jobdetail.aspx?id=141250

