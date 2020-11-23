Director, Secretariat of the United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF), UNDESA – New York City

Organization: UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA)

Position: Director – Secretariat of the United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF)

Duty Station: New York City, US



Experience Requirements:

Advanced university degree (Master’s degree or equivalent) in natural resources management, environmental sciences, economics, development or related area is required.

A first-level university degree in combination with two additional years of qualifying experience may be accepted in lieu of the advanced university degree.

Over fifteen years of progressively responsible experience in sustainable development, in which at least five years at the senior leadership level in international organizations and/or government is required.

Experience in research and analysis, policy formulation, and application of sustainable development principles in development programmes or related fields is required.

Experience in managing complex programmes of work and large diverse teams is required.

Experience in forest policy, forest economics or other forest-related fields is desirable.

Experience leading or coordinating analytical publications in the area of sustainable development is desirable.

Experience in providing substantive support to intergovernmental processes and meetings in development-related areas is desirable.