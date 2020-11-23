Australia-Asia/Pacific Head of Office, Climate Analytics – Perth

Organization: Climate Analytics Inc.
Position: Australia-Asia/Pacific Head of Office
Duty Station: Perth, Western Australia, Australia
Deadline for Application: 25 November 2020
Experience Requirements: Start latest end of the year, Graduate degree (PhD, Masters) in climate related studies, at least 5 years of work experience in the field and proven climate policy analysis and a scientific track record in the field of mitigation pathway analysis and ability to guide thought leadership skills, proven management and leadership skills
Contact
Email: recruiting@climateanalytics.org
Links
Job Announcement: https://climateanalytics.org/about-us/work-with-us/australia-asia-pacific-head-of-office/
Organization’s Website: http://climateanalytics.org/