California gasoline sales dip in September as YoY trend rebounds at a slower pace

Published 16:18 on November 23, 2020  /  Last updated at 16:18 on November 23, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California gasoline consumption dropped in September from the prior month, but the year-on-year trend inched closer to 2019 levels, according to federal data released this week.

