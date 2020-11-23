California gasoline sales dip in September as YoY trend rebounds at a slower pace

Published 16:18 on November 23, 2020

California gasoline consumption dropped in September from the prior month, but the year-on-year trend inched closer to 2019 levels, according to federal data released this week.