General Manager, Sector Analysis, NZ Climate Change Commission – Wellington

The passing of the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Act 2019 has provided a framework for reducing emissions by 2050 and achieving a climate resilient future. This included the establishment of an independent Climate Change Commission.

The Commission was established to advise the New Zealand Government of the day on interim emissions reduction pathways, progress towards targets, and, develop regular five-year budgets for emissions.

Its advice will help the Government to set targets, prepare policies and plans to reduce emissions, adapt to climate change and increase climate resilience.

This role is very influential. It leads a high-quality team of modellers, economists and expert policy analysts whose work is central to the reputation of the Commission. The role provides analytical oversight, leadership and professional development across three teams covering, land and waste, heat, energy and power, and, transport.

The General Manager, Sector Analysis is responsible for generating and leading deep sector-specific analysis which feeds into synthesised whole-of-country products and advice. This is an influential leadership role working collaboratively with other members of the Senior Leadership Team, Commissioners, staff and key external stakeholders.

Reporting to the Chief Executive and as a member of the Senior Leadership Team, key accountabilities include;

• Leading the development of a high-quality Sector Analysis work programme needed to underpin the Commission’s advice and overseeing its delivery.

• Leading the Sector Analysis Group and ensuring the team has tool, resources, skills and guidance needed to deliver the work programme.

• Developing a highly-engaged team of in-house staff and external service providers to deliver agreed timely work.

• Showing commitment to developing an understanding of Te Ao Māori, Te Tiriti o Waitangi, the māori economy and tikanga.

• Leading discussions at a strategic level and providing high-quality advice on analysis, modelling and policy.

• Building, developing and maintaining key relationships and effectively representing the position of the Commission.

• Communicating a shared view of the Commission’s strategic direction and role modelling behaviours that foster a culture of performance, collaboration and feedback.

The role requires substantial experience in, and, knowledge of;

• Explaining complex issues and concepts to a wide range of audiences.

• Applying complex analysis in a business and policy setting.

• Robust quality assurance systems and processes.

• Good strategic and risk management practices, complemented with effective planning and organisational skills.

• Successfully developing talent and leading high-performing teams

A relevant tertiary qualification to a post-graduate or masters’ level that incorporates advanced quantitative and qualitative analytical and modelling techniques is required.

It is a tremendously exciting time to join the Commission. Climate change is a global phenomenon and New Zealand wants to position itself as a world leader and be an influential voice in identifying and agreeing solutions to it.

To find out more about the role, please contact Chris Gilchrist on +64 4 915 0564 or +64 27 555 2074 (gilchrist@ocg.co.nz) or alternatively, Shane Mackay on +64 4 915 0563 or +64 21 887 842 (mackay@ocg.co.nz). For a position description please email Samantha Jacob at jacob@ocg.co.nz.

The appointment will be subject to any immigration requirements and restrictions that may still be in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Please quote Ref no:CGI67638SKW