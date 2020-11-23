Energy & Carbon Market Analyst, Green Energy Markets – Melbourne

Permanent, Full Time Graduate/Entry level position

Green Energy Markets is one of Australia’s leading expert analysts on the Australian clean energy sector and carbon abatement certificate markets. Our clients include most of the major participants in the Australian electricity market and leading businesses involved in the roll-out of clean energy technologies and solutions, as well as government agencies. We pride ourselves on our comprehensive understanding of policy, market and technology developments occurring in renewable energy and energy efficiency as well as the broader electricity market. We are a small firm run by people who have been at the forefront of the development of Australia’s renewable energy and energy efficiency industries and associated government policy stretching back two decades.

We need someone to help us with building and maintaining our databases and models which track and forecast large-scale renewable energy projects such as wind and solar farms, the rooftop solar market, the broader electricity market and energy efficiency.

This is a full-time, entry-level position. You do not necessarily need to have experience in these sectors and could have only just recently graduated from university or are about to graduate.

However, you absolutely must be passionate about playing an active part in containing dangerous global warming, and the transformation of our energy system to one that no longer pollutes the atmosphere.

At the same time your passion is directed by facts, evidence and data. Our work is built upon large sets of numerical data. You will be using spreadsheets to collate and analyse this data to produce information that helps our clients make well-informed investment, trading and government policy decisions. You need to be very comfortable working with numbers and ideally have training in a quantitative discipline such as economics, engineering, finance, statistics or science.

In addition, you also need to be comfortable engaging with an array of people that are actively involved in the clean energy industry and in government. This is a very fast-moving space and usually the best information and knowledge is in the heads of those actively engaged in rolling out new technologies.

Note: In accordance with guidance from the government, all staff are currently working from home. We will be returning to the office when it is safe to do so. Until then, we are supporting staff to ensure their home working environments are safe and productive.

Interested?

To be considered, please attach a CV with all relevant experience and a cover letter detailing what you will bring to the team and how you can make our business better to Alison Middleton – AlisonM@greenenergytrading.com.au.

Queries regarding the role should also be submitted to this e-mail address.

Closing date for applications: 15 December, 2020.

ANNUAL SALARY: $60,000 plus superannuation.

Only successful candidates will be contacted.