California speculators cut carbon position by largest amount since May ahead of Q4 auction

Published 22:00 on November 20, 2020 / Last updated at 22:00 on November 20, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US

Financial players cut their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings before this week's WCI auction as prices dropped on the secondary market, while regulated entities kept their position roughly unchanged, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.