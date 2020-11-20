Financial players cut their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings before this week’s WCI auction as prices dropped on the secondary market, while regulated entities kept their position roughly unchanged, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
California speculators cut carbon position by largest amount since May ahead of Q4 auction
