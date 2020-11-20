California’s IEMAC targets December meeting for 2020 cap-and-trade recommendations
Published 19:23 on November 20, 2020 / Last updated at 20:13 on November 20, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
A California watchdog group plans to hold a mid-December meeting on its recommendations for the WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme, including possible automatic supply triggers to address growing concerns about the scheme's allowance surplus, regulatory sources told Carbon Pulse.
