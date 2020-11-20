Exemptions cancel out stricter benchmark in new China ETS allocation plan
Published 15:50 on November 20, 2020 / Last updated at 15:50 on November 20, 2020 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market / No Comments
China's environment ministry has tightened the overall benchmark for large coal-fired power plants in the national emissions trading scheme, but introduced loopholes that cancel out most potential CO2 cuts from the stricter standard, according to an updated draft released Friday evening.
China’s environment ministry has tightened the overall benchmark for large coal-fired power plants in the national emissions trading scheme, but introduced loopholes that cancel out most potential CO2 cuts from the stricter standard, according to an updated draft released Friday evening.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.