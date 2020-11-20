Manager, US Forestry Operations (Carbon), NewForests – San Francisco/Remotely

Manager, US Forestry Operations (Carbon)

Initial 12 month parental leave cover (possibility to extend to 18 months)

Location: San Francisco, US (opportunity to work remotely, for the right candidate)

Reporting to: Director, Operations

New Forests (www.newforests.com.au) seeks a motivated and experienced person for the Manager, US Forestry Operations (Carbon) position. In this role you will support the Director, Operations in the management of Forest Carbon Partners, a portfolio of US forestry carbon projects, for targeted financial returns and measurable climate impact. The current Forest Carbon Partners portfolio includes more than 20 carbon projects on approximately 350,000 acres.

New Forests is an investment management business offering leading edge strategies in forestry, land management, and conservation. Our business intent is to manage sustainable landscapes for production and conservation and to generate shared value for our clients and the communities where we operate. Founded in 2005, we offer institutional investors dedicated investment strategies in Australia‐New Zealand, the United States and Southeast Asia and have more than USD 4 billion in assets under management. New Forests is headquartered in Sydney with offices in San Francisco, Singapore, New Zealand, and Melbourne.

Specifically, you will be responsible for:

Supporting the Director, Operations, in day-to-day management of the Forest Carbon Partners portfolio

Taking the lead working with third-party carbon project managers to: develop operational plans for carbon projects and ensure these are executed on time and on budget deliver, in conjunction with third-party carbon project managers, all regulatory and reporting requirements under Californian regulatory cap rules and regulations work with landowners to ensure contractual obligations are met on carbon offset project deliverables develop and monitor annual budgets facilitate a phased handover of existing carbon projects, back to landowners

Being the lead role working with ARB to ensure full understanding of Californian regulatory cap rules and regulations

Working with Director, Investments, to develop sales and execution plans for carbon offsets

Collaborating with: New Forests’ operations and investment analytics teams in the design and operation of forest carbon offset projects on managed timberland assets New Forests’ investment analytics team to conduct financial and biological analysis of timberland assets, to aid operational and strategic decision making

Ensuring timely and accurate reporting to internal and external stakeholders

Supporting the development of carbon projects on current and future timberland assets

We are looking for candidates with:

Minimum of 5 years professional experience in forestry, carbon offset projects, or related areas.

Bachelor (or Masters) Degree in related field or equivalent experience (5-10 years).

Experience with the design and development of carbon offset projects for the Californian regulatory cap-and-trade system.

Detailed understand of Californian carbon market and regulations, with ability to interface with regulators, counterparties, and verifiers on a range of topics, as needed.

Experience in project management and managing contractors.

Experience with forest inventory, growth and yield modelling, geospatial data, and linear programming, an advantage.

Registered Professional Forester or Certified Forester qualification, would be an advantage.

Highly proficient in Microsoft Excel.

Excellent organizational skills related to time management, project management, and prioritization; ability to work well under pressure and deliver ahead of deadlines.

A desire and ability to work with colleagues across time zones, geographies, and levels within the organization.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including ability to undertake technical and non-technical writing and presentations.

An ability to work independently within a team environment.

Professional, respectful, and collegiate working style.

Willingness and ability to travel to San Francisco and project sites.

A keen attention to detail.

Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and support the team in strategizing to deliver positive outcomes for clients and project partners.



What can we offer?

Our environment is busy and supportive, and the team is professional but relaxed. If you join us, you would be joining a growing, fast-paced business that is an environmental and sustainable leader in forestry investment. You will also be working with professionals who are passionate about their work!

To apply, please provide your resume and cover letter, explaining your interest and qualifications for the position, in PDF format, to careers@newforests.com.au

Phone calls will not be accepted.

New Forests is an Equal Opportunity Employer who values diversity and inclusion. We offer flexible working arrangements to all employees to support their work/life balance.