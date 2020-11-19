Americas > Canada puts forth legislation for five-year GHG budgets, 2050 net zero target

Canada puts forth legislation for five-year GHG budgets, 2050 net zero target

Published 17:51 on November 19, 2020  /  Last updated at 17:51 on November 19, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, International  /  No Comments

Canadian Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson introduced a long-awaited bill on Thursday to install five-year GHG reduction budgets and a mid-century commitment to net zero emissions, with the forthcoming 2030 target to serve as an update to the country’s Paris Agreement goal.

