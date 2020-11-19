Canada puts forth legislation for five-year GHG budgets, 2050 net zero target
Published 17:51 on November 19, 2020 / Last updated at 17:51 on November 19, 2020 / Americas, Canada, International / No Comments
Canadian Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson introduced a long-awaited bill on Thursday to install five-year GHG reduction budgets and a mid-century commitment to net zero emissions, with the forthcoming 2030 target to serve as an update to the country’s Paris Agreement goal.
Canadian Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson introduced a long-awaited bill on Thursday to install five-year GHG reduction budgets and a mid-century commitment to net zero emissions, with the forthcoming 2030 target to serve as an update to the country’s Paris Agreement goal.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.