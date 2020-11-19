Senior Economist, Climate Strategy (Europe), Vivid Economics – London/Amsterdam

Job title: Senior Economist, Climate Strategy
Company: Vivid Economics
Location of work: London or Amsterdam
Hours: Full-time/Flexi
Compensation:
- Salary of £48,000 – £56,000 per annum, plus opportunity for discretionary bonus
- Share options scheme
- 43 days of paid holiday per year, including UK Bank Holidays
Closing date: Until a suitable candidate is identified
Summary
Vivid Economics is a mission-driven, strategic economics consultancy spanning public policy and support for commercial decision making. Headquartered in London, we are internationally recognised for ‘putting economics to good use’ in tackling some of the world’s greatest challenges. Our work spans a wide range of sectors and themes, with global reach, and we pride ourselves on the depth of our expertise, the rigor of our analytic tools, and the flexibility of our approach to making change happen.
We have an exciting portfolio of projects, ranging from supporting the design and implement climate policies across the world, helping financial institutions set and meet climate commitments and providing corporates with leading strategic advice on carbon markets and climate issues.
To continue this growth, we are currently recruiting for a Senior Economist with expertise and a track record in climate strategy and sustainable finance. The candidate is expected to support growth and delivery of a range of climate policy services and offerings, including climate strategies for corporates and financial institutions, and outlooks for voluntary carbon markets. The ideal candidate has consulting experience and a strong background in economics or a related discipline.
Vivid Economics is committed to diversity and inclusion and welcomes all applicants regardless of age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex or sexual orientation.
Description of the role
A successful Senior Economist is able to analyse complex economic problems, design and apply advanced methods, and produce high quality end products. A Senior Economist will also be expected to manage work streams with other consultants, as well as to begin to develop client relationships.
Strategic advisory experience is essential. The role will involve working in teams as well as independently to formulate evidence-based insights and translate them into credible, clear and compelling advice. The candidate will have worked in a consultancy, development partner or non-governmental organisation, think tank, or the public sector, and will understand what it takes to manage and successfully deliver projects in challenging contexts internationally.
Primary day-to-day duties include:
- Developing client solutions, addressing client input, and designing materials that effectively communicate recommendations.
- Developing and seeing through plans; forecasting resources; preparing budgets.
- Maintaining and developing relationships with existing clients and a broader professional network.
- Structuring and applying economic frameworks to analytical problems.
- Preparing responses to proposals.
- Keeping updated with knowledge by participating in external opportunities and networks
- Identifying and contributing to business development and marketing opportunities.
- Participating in and leading company improvements, developing junior staff.
- Some domestic and international travel is typically expected as part of this role – subject to government guidance and Vivid Economics’ policies for safeguarding our staff.
Experience and qualifications
Candidates must have sufficient experience to demonstrate competency in the duties described. As a guide, five or more years of experience, with at least three years related to economic or financial analysis, tend to be required for Senior Economist roles. The candidate should have experience working in the following areas:
- Delivering insightful analysis and providing strategic guidance based on policy and regulatory developments, including rapid assessments of emerging trends and developments.
- Providing strategic advice to financial institutions and/or corporates on climate topics.
- Translating technical research and strategy advise into clear, concise, and relevant messaging and recommendations for high-level decision makers.
A degree in economics or finance or a closely related field is required, with strong academic performance. A Master’s degree or Ph.D. in a relevant field is preferred. Fluency in English is essential. German or Spanish are a plus.
Apply via our website: vivideconomics.com/careers
http://www.vivideconomics.com/careers