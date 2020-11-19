Engagement Manager, Climate Strategy (Europe), Vivid Economics – London/Amsterdam

Summary

Vivid Economics is a mission-driven, strategic economics consultancy spanning public policy and support for commercial decision making. Headquartered in London, we are internationally recognised for ‘putting economics to good use’ in tackling some of the world’s greatest challenges. Our work spans a wide range of sectors and themes, with global reach, and we pride ourselves on the depth of our expertise, the rigor of our analytic tools, and the flexibility of our approach to making change happen.