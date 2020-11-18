Over 35 mln EUAs could be added to 2021 auction supply after going unused by utilities
Published 20:46 on November 18, 2020 / Last updated at 00:01 on November 19, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
More than 35 million additional carbon allowances left over from Phase 3 of the EU ETS (2013-20) could be auctioned next year, the European Commission confirmed on Wednesday.
More than 35 million additional carbon allowances left over from Phase 3 of the EU ETS (2013-20) could be auctioned next year, the European Commission confirmed on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.