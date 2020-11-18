EMEA > Poland’s PGE posts 3.2% fall in CO2 output as carbon costs squeeze margins

Poland’s PGE posts 3.2% fall in CO2 output as carbon costs squeeze margins

Poland’s utility PGE posted a 3.2% year-on-year fall in CO2 output over the first nine months as its carbon costs weighed on the company’s coal generation.

