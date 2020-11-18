Poland’s PGE posts 3.2% fall in CO2 output as carbon costs squeeze margins
Published 20:15 on November 18, 2020 / Last updated at 20:15 on November 18, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Poland’s utility PGE posted a 3.2% year-on-year fall in CO2 output over the first nine months as its carbon costs weighed on the company’s coal generation.
Poland’s utility PGE posted a 3.2% year-on-year fall in CO2 output over the first nine months as its carbon costs weighed on the company’s coal generation.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.