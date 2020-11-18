TCI jurisdictions evaluating impact of COVID-19, but remain committed to carbon market

The Transportation & Climate Initiative (TCI) jurisdictions are evaluating the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the cost-benefit analysis of the proposed fuel sector cap-and-trade scheme, but regulatory sources do not believe support for the regional US programme is wavering.