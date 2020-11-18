EU Market: EUAs soar to two-month high on auction delay news
Published 14:43 on November 18, 2020 / Last updated at 17:34 on November 18, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs leapt more than 5% to a two-month high on Wednesday on news that the start of the 2021 auctions would be delayed.
EUAs leapt more than 5% to a two-month high on Wednesday on news that the start of the 2021 auctions would be delayed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.