EU carbon prices to end 2020 on a high -analysts
Published 21:49 on November 17, 2020 / Last updated at 00:07 on November 18, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon prices will continue on their upward trajectory through the end of the year, despite the ongoing pandemic and economy downturn, before EUAs average above €35 in 2021, analysts forecast on Tuesday.
EU carbon prices will continue on their upward trajectory through the end of the year, despite the ongoing pandemic and economy downturn, before EUAs average above €35 in 2021, analysts forecast on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.