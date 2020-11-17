EMEA > EU carbon prices to end 2020 on a high -analysts

Published 21:49 on November 17, 2020  /  Last updated at 00:07 on November 18, 2020

EU carbon prices will continue on their upward trajectory through the end of the year, despite the ongoing pandemic and economy downturn, before EUAs average above €35 in 2021, analysts forecast on Tuesday.

