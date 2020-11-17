California may need to drop electric vehicles from the LCFS in the 2030s -ARB board member

Published 23:08 on November 17, 2020 / Last updated at 23:24 on November 17, 2020 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

The anticipated growth in electric vehicle deployment over the coming decades may eventually require California to drop the credit generator from the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), a board member of regulator ARB said Tuesday.