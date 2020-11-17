Stakeholders see pathways for LCFS and CO2 pricing programmes in Washington, New York

Published 23:25 on November 17, 2020 / Last updated at 23:40 on November 17, 2020 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

Washington state Democrats are optimistic that reintroduced low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) and cap-and-trade bills could pass in the 2021 legislative session, while a New York environmental advocate believes the state could implement a clean fuels programme as early as 2022.