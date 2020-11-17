Climate Talks > UN’s IMO strikes shipping emissions deal that lets maritime GHGs keep rising

UN’s IMO strikes shipping emissions deal that lets maritime GHGs keep rising

Published 19:13 on November 17, 2020  /  Last updated at 19:13 on November 17, 2020  /  Climate Talks, International, Shipping  /  No Comments

Nations agreed a global maritime deal at the UN’s IMO on Tuesday that would allow the sector’s emissions to rise for another decade, a move that could strengthen the EU’s resolve to take tougher action in its own waters.

