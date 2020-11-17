NZ Market: NZUs hit new highs as supply remains strained
Published 09:23 on November 17, 2020 / Last updated at 09:23 on November 17, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
New Zealand emissions allowances rose to new record highs yet again in Tuesday trade as available supply remains thin and traders prepare for life without the fixed price option (FPO).
