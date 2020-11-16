Pacific Islands pin hopes on carbon pricing as ‘weak’ shipping emissions deal looms

Published 17:57 on November 16, 2020 / Last updated at 17:59 on November 16, 2020

Two Pacific Island nations urged the UN to advance carbon pricing plans for shipping on Monday, as nations were poised to endorse a global maritime deal that would allow the sector’s emissions to rise for another decade.