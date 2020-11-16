RFS Market: RIN prices dive amid EPA chief comments, quota uncertainty
Published 16:47 on November 16, 2020 / Last updated at 17:49 on November 16, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
US biofuel credit (RIN) prices fell to a one-week low on Monday after EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler suggested credit values were “out of control” and as market participants wait for details on next year’s Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) biofuel quotas and pending compliance waiver applications.
US biofuel credit (RIN) prices fell to a one-week low on Monday after EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler suggested credit values were “out of control” and as market participants wait for details on next year’s Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) biofuel quotas and pending compliance waiver applications.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.