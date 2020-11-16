RFS Market: RIN prices dive amid EPA chief comments, quota uncertainty

Published 16:47 on November 16, 2020

US biofuel credit (RIN) prices fell to a one-week low on Monday after EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler suggested credit values were “out of control” and as market participants wait for details on next year’s Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) biofuel quotas and pending compliance waiver applications.