Global net zero commitments may render EU carbon border levy “less” necessary -Commission climate chief
Published 16:34 on November 16, 2020 / Last updated at 16:35 on November 16, 2020 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Recent carbon neutrality and net zero pledges by some of the world’s most industrialised nations could render the EU’s proposed carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) "less" necessary, the European Commission’s climate chief said Monday.
Recent carbon neutrality and net zero pledges by some of the world’s most industrialised nations could render the EU’s proposed carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) “less” necessary, the European Commission’s climate chief said Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.