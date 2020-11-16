EMEA > Swiss emissions trading registry, market to close for the holidays

Swiss emissions trading registry, market to close for the holidays

Published 13:41 on November 16, 2020  /  Last updated at 15:06 on November 16, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS, Switzerland  /  No Comments

Switzerland’s emissions trading registry will close for the holidays, effectively shutting down the country’s carbon market for almost a fortnight.

