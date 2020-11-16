Asia Pacific > NZ Market: NZUs extend record highs amid bullish momentum, supply dearth

Published 10:30 on November 16, 2020  /  Last updated at 10:30 on November 16, 2020

New Zealand carbon allowances notched their second consecutive session of all-time highs on Monday, as a lack of available supply and expectations that the market will move higher keep pushing prices up.

