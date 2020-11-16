NZ Market: NZUs extend record highs amid bullish momentum, supply dearth
Published 10:30 on November 16, 2020 / Last updated at 10:30 on November 16, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
New Zealand carbon allowances notched their second consecutive session of all-time highs on Monday, as a lack of available supply and expectations that the market will move higher keep pushing prices up.
New Zealand carbon allowances notched their second consecutive session of all-time highs on Monday, as a lack of available supply and expectations that the market will move higher keep pushing prices up.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.