Forest Analyst – ETS Specialist, PF Olsen – Rotorua, NZ

PF Olsen Ltd has been a leading provider of forestry services for more than 46 years, with offices throughout New Zealand and Australia.

Our consulting team is an integral part of our company success and we are currently seeking a technically oriented analyst who will initially train in, and focus on the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) and carbon forestry. Our team provides consultancy services including commercial and technical forestry-based solutions for New Zealand and international clients. This position is based in our modern Head Office premises in Rotorua, and adjacent to the popular walking and cycling tracks of the famous Redwood Forest.

To be successful you will preferably have:

• NZ technical forestry experience, and/or, carbon forestry experience

• Working knowledge of the Climate Change Response Act 2002 (ETS) would be advantageous

• A tertiary qualification in a related discipline

• Excellent interpersonal and team skills

• Excellent communication, accuracy and written skills

• The ability to work as part of a team

Duties will include:

• Developing and maintaining ETS expertise to provide support to clients and wider business

• Managing ETS clients and ETS administrative support

• Spatial analysis of land-use and ETS opportunities

• Advancement opportunities to technical forestry analysis and consulting

In return, we offer the successful candidate:

• An exciting and diverse role in a skilled and supportive team

• Progression and training opportunities initially in carbon forestry and GIS

• A development opportunity to Forestry Consulting with exposure to a diverse range of projects

• Attractive employee benefits package (Including life, medical & income protection insurance)

• Share-buying opportunities

PF Olsen is a drug-free workplace and applicants must agree to pre-employment and random drug testing.

For a job description or to apply for this position, please email your CV and cover letter before Friday 04th December 2020 to Tachina.Walsh@pfolsen.com

Applicants must already be eligible to work in New Zealand