Carbon Forestry Consultant, Ekos Kamahi – Wellington

Ekos is a social enterprise that works to create self-sustaining forest carbon projects and programmes. Many projects start with a financial model that drives regenerative capability and self-sustainability. All of our projects are locally owned, developed collaboratively and as much as possible, locally delivered. We’re a dynamic team who are passionate innovative climate change solutions, sustainable land management and forest conservation. We work with a wide range of organisations throughout New Zealand and further afield.

Qualifications & experience

• Hold relevant post-graduate qualification plus 5 years in the forest carbon sector, or 10 years relevant experience if no post-graduate qualification

• Experience in design of carbon project planting plans and analysis

• Experience in forest carbon accounting

• Experience with the NZETS (familiar with rules, carbon returns and calculations)

• Experience with the field measurement approach and forest measurement

• Experience with exotic and native forestry and forest ecology

• Experience in commercial forestry sector

• Experience with GIS and mapping

Tasks & responsibilities

• Design and develop carbon forest projects

• Analysis of carbon forest projects for financial and carbon returns

• Data collection process

• Quote and proposal development

• Responding to enquiries

• Developing responses to RFI/RFP requests

• Report writing and communication of outcomes

• Collaborate with Ekos team/consortia members

Benefits

• We are a compassionate social enterprise.

• We are flexible about the geographic location of this position, although it must be within New Zealand.

• We offer flexible working conditions, including working from home.

• We’re a dynamic team of people who are passionate innovative climate change solutions, sustainable land management and forest conservation.

To apply, click here.