Carbon Forestry Consultant, Ekos Kamahi – Wellington

About us
Ekos is a social enterprise that works to create self-sustaining forest carbon projects and programmes. Many projects start with a financial model that drives regenerative capability and self-sustainability. All of our projects are locally owned, developed collaboratively and as much as possible, locally delivered. We’re a dynamic team who are passionate innovative climate change solutions, sustainable land management and forest conservation. We work with a wide range of organisations throughout New Zealand and further afield.
Qualifications & experience
• Hold relevant post-graduate qualification plus 5 years in the forest carbon sector, or 10 years relevant experience if no post-graduate qualification
• Experience in design of carbon project planting plans and analysis
• Experience in forest carbon accounting
• Experience with the NZETS (familiar with rules, carbon returns and calculations)
• Experience with the field measurement approach and forest measurement
• Experience with exotic and native forestry and forest ecology
• Experience in commercial forestry sector
• Experience with GIS and mapping
Tasks & responsibilities
• Design and develop carbon forest projects
• Analysis of carbon forest projects for financial and carbon returns
• Data collection process
• Quote and proposal development
• Responding to enquiries
• Developing responses to RFI/RFP requests
• Report writing and communication of outcomes
• Collaborate with Ekos team/consortia members
Benefits
• We are a compassionate social enterprise.
• We are flexible about the geographic location of this position, although it must be within New Zealand.
• We offer flexible working conditions, including working from home.
• We’re a dynamic team of people who are passionate innovative climate change solutions, sustainable land management and forest conservation.