Soil Carbon Project Officer, Select Carbon – Albury

Primary Objectives

Work with a team to develop new soil carbon projects, execute project management outcomes for optimal soil carbon sequestration, provide a high level of ongoing service to farmers and other landowners, as well as collect and maintain data according to best practice procedures.

Major Responsibilities & Accountabilities

Manage projects by ensuring required processes and activities occur, such as on-farm practices, project compliance and reporting.

Identify new opportunities and engage positively with landholders to Plan and establish soil carbon projects on agriculture properties.

Generate GIS maps of carbon estimation areas within projects.

Assist in the coordination of soil health and other education programs for clients and the community alike.

Maintain positive client relationships through continuous communication and reliable support to ensure compliance.

Provide advice and input on policy and method development as needed.

Major Challenges

Building confidence amongst external stakeholders around the new opportunities in soil carbon farming, whilst simultaneously managing risks and setting client expectations.

Knowledge, Skills & Experience

Ideally 3+ years of professional experience within the agriculture, environmental or carbon sectors.

Experience in GIS techniques preferable.

High attention to detail and strong organisational and project management skills.

Strong interpersonal skills, both face to face and remotely.

An understanding of Carbon Farming and the Emissions Reduction Fund, including reporting, compliance and carbon accounting is highly desirable.

Qualifications:

Qualifications/lived experience in areas relating to soil science; soil, pasture or livestock management; regenerative agriculture; and soil carbon.

For further enquiries contact:

Dean Revell 08 9388 9179

Sam Anderson 02 9062 9765