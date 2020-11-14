Asia Pacific > Researchers create improved model to predict EUA prices, guide low-carbon investment

Researchers create improved model to predict EUA prices, guide low-carbon investment

Published 01:13 on November 14, 2020  /  Last updated at 01:17 on November 14, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Researchers in Australia say they have created an improved model to predict the future price of carbon allowances in the EU ETS and to use that data to guide corporate decarbonisation investment decisions.

Researchers in Australia say they have created an improved model to predict the future price of carbon allowances in the EU ETS and to use that data to guide corporate decarbonisation investment decisions.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software