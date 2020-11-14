California offset task force mulls final report extension, conflict of interest disclosure
Published 01:03 on November 14, 2020 / Last updated at 01:23 on November 14, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California’s Compliance Offset Protocol Task Force (OPTF) may require more time to address public comments and craft its final report designed to spur carbon credit generation and future protocols, while the group looks to address concerns about committee members who may financially benefit from its recommendations.
