California offset task force mulls final report extension, conflict of interest disclosure

Published 01:03 on November 14, 2020 / Last updated at 01:23 on November 14, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California’s Compliance Offset Protocol Task Force (OPTF) may require more time to address public comments and craft its final report designed to spur carbon credit generation and future protocols, while the group looks to address concerns about committee members who may financially benefit from its recommendations.