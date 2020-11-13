Virginia’s RGGI compliance accounts to be issued in 2021

Virginia utilities will not receive RGGI compliance accounts until some time in 2021, with power generators set to operate under general market accounts until the state officially joins the Northeast US cap-and-trade scheme next year, a government official told Carbon Pulse.