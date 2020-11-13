Director of Communications, Verra – Washington DC preferred

Job Title: Director of Communications

Location: Washington, DC preferred (working remotely during COVID-19, with long-term

flexible work arrangements possible)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Chief Policy and Markets Officer (CPMO)

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods, and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and that enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value. Verra manages a portfolio of leading standards programs, including the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS), which accounts for two thirds of all voluntary carbon market transactions globally.

Verra is looking for a Director of Communications to lead the organization’s branding, marketing, and communications efforts.

A day in Verra’s collaborative office might include . . .

Meeting with teams from across the organization (e.g., Innovations, Program) to understand their outreach goals and communications needs;

Meeting with the CPMO to review progress on key pieces of work and identify opportunities to increase Verra’s visibility and brand value;

Staying abreast of relevant news to identify threats to and opportunities for Verra’s diverse programs focused on climate and sustainable development;

Identifying and nurturing relationships with influential reporters and working with relevant team members to educate the media about Verra’s work and how our standards and programs operate and the impacts they enable;

Working with the rest of the communications and market development team to communicate Verra’s strategy and role in respect of emerging trends in corporate sustainability and climate action.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading:

Leading the development of communications strategies for Verra to demonstrate thought leadership on climate change and sustainable development through various media channels and other outlets.

Developing and executing a communications strategy that addresses the needs of Verra and each of Verra’s teams.

Developing and conveying a cohesive narrative about Verra and the work we do. This will include, at a minimum: Ensuring ongoing development and improvement of current Verra communications products (e.g., data insights, case studies, white papers, annual report, blog posts, newsletter); Overseeing improvements to the Verra website to ensure it is appealing and easy to use for key audiences, and improve/update the presentation of content on an ongoing basis; Working with media outlets to promote fair and factually accurate reporting on issues that involve Verra’s work (e.g., carbon offsets, sustainable development); Ensuring Verra’s messaging at relevant conferences and trade shows is effective and prominent. Develop a plan for expanding Verra’s presence across key social media channels.

Managing a growing team of communications professionals, including contractors.

Developing and managing the communications budget.

You bring with you . . .

A demonstrated ability to drive positive narratives across multiple media platforms in the areas of climate action and sustainable development;

A track record of developing and maintaining strong working relationships with and among a diverse group of stakeholders, and a good network with press and other influencers;

Experience effectively managing a team of staff, strategic partnerships and budgets;

At least 15 years of work experience with demonstrated success in developing and implementing high-quality communications strategies;

A solid foundation of knowledge in the areas of carbon markets, climate change, sustainable development, and corporate responsibility.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by . . .

Crafting a compelling narrative about Verra and its work that helps drive finance to effective climate and sustainable development solutions around the world;

Building a strong communications team that proactively drives the narrative throughout the arenas in which we operate;

Developing an international network of reporters and Verra stakeholders that enables Verra to communicate effectively across various topics and countries.

You will know you are successful, if . . .

Verra is perceived as a leader in setting standards that drive environmental and social outcomes, and there is a cohesive and externally recognized narrative around the mission of the organization;

The communications team is motivated and works seamlessly with the other teams in the organization to deliver high-quality work products;

Verra senior staff are seen as “go-to” thought leaders, which is reinforced by stronger contributions to evolving dialogues in the areas we work in, being quoted or appearing in various media outlets, and having prominent speaking roles at influential conferences;

The narrative in leading journals and other news outlets surrounding carbon offsets is more informed and accurate, and thus more supportive of the work Verra does.

Verra’s communications strategies are executed effectively, in a timely fashion and within budget.

You will join a team . . .

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, ex-government representatives, auditors, and more;

Committed to driving finance to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs;

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD $97,000 – $110,000, depending on experience.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO) comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

