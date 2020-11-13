Senior Climate Change Specialist, World Bank – Washington DC

Description
Climate Change Group:
The World Bank Group (WBG) sees tackling climate change as critical to the pursuit of its mission. The 2016 Climate Change Action Plan of the WBG seeks to ensure that all activities of the Bank Group are contributing to a lower carbon, more resilient pathway of development. The Climate Change Action Plan expresses the urgency of dealing with climate change to secure an end to poverty and greater shared prosperity. It has called for focus and discipline in getting prices right, finance flowing and working where it matters most to have the greatest impact on emissions reduction and supporting the most vulnerable in their resilience.
As part of its overall commitment to climate action, the WBG sees carbon pricing as an important component of a package of actions that countries can consider to transition to low carbon economies. The rich experiences gained in mobilizing and managing large scale carbon funds by World Bank act as solid building blocks for a new generation of markets and pricing that support the mobilization of Climate Finance. This is the principal mandate for the Carbon Markets and Innovation (CMI) practice in the Climate Group. Towards this mandate, the CMI coordinates various initiatives such as the Partnership for Market Readiness (PMR), Carbon Pricing Coalition Leadership (CPLC), Climate Warehouse (CWH), Climate Auctions Program (CAP) and Networked Carbon Markets (NCM).
Job Duties and Responsibilities:
• Identify and develop new synergies and partnerships, and deepen existing engagements across teams in CCG, the GPs, Regions and externally, where carbon pricing policies and/or markets have the potential to support countries in transitioning to low carbon economies and mobilizing finance;
• Participate as team member or co-team lead for policy and/or investment operations in relevant sectors. Actively participate in overseeing World Bank-supported climate change mitigation country programs;
• Lead complex ASA programs and knowledge products on cutting-edge areas of climate pricing and mitigation, liaising closely with CCG and GP colleagues;
• Lead the development of innovative carbon pricing / market- related financial products;
• Advise internal and external clients on cutting-edge knowledge, innovations, trends and approaches to climate mitigation, working closely with sector specialists to create a seamless interface for clients between low carbon transition (including carbon pricing) and broader sector reform policies, dialog and technical assistance;
• Develop analytic work, knowledge-sharing approaches and cross-GP partnerships to support clients in addressing technical, socio-economic and other factors important for implementing and sustaining carbon pricing and climate mitigation approaches;
• Contribute to development and implementation of CMI strategy and resource mobilization;
• Develop and maintain close relationships with public and private stakeholders, support policy dialogue and keep abreast of developments in the carbon pricing and broader climate change mitigation space.
Selection Criteria
Candidates must meet the generic criteria for international level GG Senior Climate Change Specialist. Selection criteria for this position are:
• A Masters’ level degree, or equivalent post-bachelor’s qualification in engineering, economics, or other relevant area areas;
• At least eight years of combined experience in the World Bank, other international institutions/companies and/or government in a sector with high climate mitigation potential (e.g energy, agriculture, transport) or macro-economics, including work in a developing country environment.
• Experience with and/or substantive exposure to recent developments in climate mitigation approaches; solid understanding of carbon pricing and international carbon markets and climate agreements.
• Experience in preparation and supervision of WB lending projects, delivery of high quality analytic work and a track record of excellent external client relations skills;
• Familiarity with the development and application of climate finance instruments;
• A track record of team leadership, teamwork and ability to produce high-quality results and outputs with minimal supervision;
• Demonstrated success as an integrator, bringing together teams from different disciplines to work toward a common goal;
• Demonstrated ability to innovate: from ideation, through concept development and piloting;
• Excellent oral and written communication skills in English; Proficiency in other WB languages is an advantage.
