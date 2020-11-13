Senior Climate Change Specialist, World Bank – Washington DC

Description

Climate Change Group:

The World Bank Group (WBG) sees tackling climate change as critical to the pursuit of its mission. The 2016 Climate Change Action Plan of the WBG seeks to ensure that all activities of the Bank Group are contributing to a lower carbon, more resilient pathway of development. The Climate Change Action Plan expresses the urgency of dealing with climate change to secure an end to poverty and greater shared prosperity. It has called for focus and discipline in getting prices right, finance flowing and working where it matters most to have the greatest impact on emissions reduction and supporting the most vulnerable in their resilience.

As part of its overall commitment to climate action, the WBG sees carbon pricing as an important component of a package of actions that countries can consider to transition to low carbon economies. The rich experiences gained in mobilizing and managing large scale carbon funds by World Bank act as solid building blocks for a new generation of markets and pricing that support the mobilization of Climate Finance. This is the principal mandate for the Carbon Markets and Innovation (CMI) practice in the Climate Group. Towards this mandate, the CMI coordinates various initiatives such as the Partnership for Market Readiness (PMR), Carbon Pricing Coalition Leadership (CPLC), Climate Warehouse (CWH), Climate Auctions Program (CAP) and Networked Carbon Markets (NCM).