Market Research Analyst, Aloha Carbon – Honolulu

Job Description

Aloha Carbon is currently seeking candidates for a Market Research Analyst

· Period: Immediate – Dec 15, with potential follow-on work for the right candidate

· Level of effort: Up to full time (40 hours per week)

· Pay: Hourly pay at market rate plus fringe benefits

· Title: Market Research Analyst

Duties: Support innovation in sustainability businesses by understanding and analyzing Hawaii and U.S. market conditions of industrial sectors in fuel and energy, transportation, construction, and food production. This analysis will help to refine innovative projects to reduce cost and environmental impact of business activities in these sectors. The work involves performing market research and economic analysis of businesses, technology, regulations, revenue and cost trends to help reduce waste and energy consumption, improve environmental footprint, and reduce greenhouse gas lifecycle intensity. This support involves developing models and pro formas as well as writing and presenting cost-benefit reports and proposals for business and technical audiences.

Aloha Carbon is a project to reduce or eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by Simonpietri Enterprises LLC. Simonpietri is a Kailua, Hawaii-based small business focused on sustainable technology and business strategy, investment, research and development, and operational improvement for heavy industry. The company provides technical and economic analyses, supply chain development and innovation project management services, clean technology commercialization, and greenhouse gas and other sustainability criteria evaluations for its clients. The company is one of the U.S. leaders in renewable jet fuel production methods, and associated transportation and supply chain development and innovation. Current clients include fuel, energy, waste, logistics, information technology services, and bioeconomy companies in the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Requirements:

· Strong personal interest in sustainability and innovation, renewable fuels and energy, and greenhouse gas reduction actions

· Familiarity with Microsoft Office products, particularly Excel

· Written and oral communication skills

· Spreadsheet modeling and calculation skills

· Social media communication and data mining skills

· Familiarity with virtual office environments such as cloud file storage and video teleconference apps

· U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Additional desirable qualifications:

· Recent college graduate in economics, business, or natural resource management and/or U.S. military service, especially in logistics, facilities management, intelligence, or public affairs

· Comfort in face-to-face community engagement and idea development situations

· Visual presentation / infographic development skills

· iMovie /video audiovisual media creation and editing skills

Simonpietri Enterprises is a woman and veteran-owned business. For more information, see www.simonpietri.com.