EU Market: EUAs lift above €26 as COVID optimism seals 3.4% weekly gain
Published 20:31 on November 13, 2020 / Last updated at 23:04 on November 13, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs climbed back above €26 after an early slip to a one-week low on Friday, notching a small weekly gain as optimism about a COVID-19 vaccine boosted sentiment even as Brexit doubts remain.
EUAs climbed back above €26 after an early slip to a one-week low on Friday, notching a small weekly gain as optimism about a COVID-19 vaccine boosted sentiment even as Brexit doubts remain.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.