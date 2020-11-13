EMEA > EU Market: EUAs lift above €26 as COVID optimism seals 3.4% weekly gain

Published 20:31 on November 13, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:04 on November 13, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs climbed back above €26 after an early slip to a one-week low on Friday, notching a small weekly gain as optimism about a COVID-19 vaccine boosted sentiment even as Brexit doubts remain.

