Manager, Product Marketing, Indigo Carbon – Remote Working

About the organization

In 2019, Indigo Ag launched the Indigo Carbon program to bring agriculture to the forefront of solutions for climate change by creating the highest quality, verified, farm-based carbon credits. We leverage technology, systems thinking, and cutting-edge soil science to solve big problems in ways that benefit farmers, consumers, and the planet.

Indigo Carbon makes it possible for more farmers to farm profitably, creating new revenue streams and building soil resilience. By working across the supply chain, Indigo is forwarding its mission of harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, with additional offices in Memphis, TN, Research Triangle Park, NC, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and São Paulo, Brazil. www.indigoag.com

Duties

The Manager, Product Marketing will help stand up a Carbon-specific digital marketing apparatus, driving grower engagement from lead generation and conversion through to grower retention. S/he will manage grower messaging across platforms, collaborate with cross-functional stakeholders to deliver critical communications to prospective and current customers, shape the annual marketing plan, and help build Carbon-specific digital marketing capabilities. While dedicated to Carbon, this Manager will partner closely with the broader marketing organization to execute across projects. S/he will be helping Indigo trailblaze the path for soil-based carbon credits all while improving the livelihoods of farmers across the country.

Responsibilities:

Understand the objectives of newly developed Carbon offerings and develop and implement a marketing plan and communication strategy – driving recommendations based on the agronomic calendar, regional differences, existing penetration, etc.

Manage Carbon-specific E2E communication development (e.g. objectives, copy draft, revisions, approval, delivery channel, outcomes) with clear deadlines and owners, coordinating across cross-functional stakeholders

Craft key messages to growers across the agronomic cycle, tailored as necessary to resonate with our evolving understanding of different grower segments

Build trust and partnership with other teams within Indigo to execute key tasks and improve processes

Qualifications

3-5 years’ work experience with both generalist-business and direct-to-consumer digital marketing responsibilities, preferably at a younger-stage venture

Familiarity with building and implementing digital marketing plans and SEM/CRM platforms

Experience with at least two of the following: product management, project management, digital marketing, brand management, customer relationship management, customer experience

Experience managing complex and fast-paced projects with a high degree of ambiguity

Proven track record of working with business partners and technical partners to design, deliver, and improve communications

Agriculture experience not necessary but a major plus

Application instructions

Contact email: jpotterton@indigoag.com

CV/resume and Cover Letter

See job posting