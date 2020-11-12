EU should review transparency over carbon market’s revenue spending -senior official

The rules that require EU nations to spend a share of the cash raised from auctioning CO2 allowances on climate action could be part of the revision of the upcoming ETS Directive next year, the European Commission official in charge of carbon markets said Thursday.