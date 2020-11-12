EMEA > EU Market: EUAs slip below €26 as virus doubts keep buyers at bay

EU Market: EUAs slip below €26 as virus doubts keep buyers at bay

Published 20:18 on November 12, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:21 on November 12, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs dropped below €26 on Thursday to prolong this week's fall-back, as rising coronavirus infection rates tested wider market optimism about vaccine prospects. 

EUAs dropped below €26 on Thursday to give back more of their recent gains, as rising coronavirus infection rates tested wider market optimism about vaccine prospects.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software