EU Market: EUAs slip below €26 as virus doubts keep buyers at bay
Published 20:18 on November 12, 2020 / Last updated at 22:21 on November 12, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs dropped below €26 on Thursday to prolong this week's fall-back, as rising coronavirus infection rates tested wider market optimism about vaccine prospects.
