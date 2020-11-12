Utility RWE reports 26% drop in thermal output while easing hedging
Published 13:46 on November 12, 2020 / Last updated at 16:13 on November 12, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Germany-based utility RWE saw its ETS-covered thermal generation fall 26% year-on-year over the first nine months, the company said on Thursday, which along with an easing in hedging represents a bearish signals for EUAs.
