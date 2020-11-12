Carbon Taxes > Belgium drops carbon tax proposal amid cross-party divisions

Belgium drops carbon tax proposal amid cross-party divisions

Published 11:18 on November 12, 2020  /  Last updated at 11:18 on November 12, 2020  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Belgium’s environment minister said on Thursday she will not table a proposal for a carbon tax, with the measure meeting with opposition among the federal government’s coalition partners when floated earlier this week.

Belgium’s environment minister said on Thursday she will not table a proposal for a carbon tax, with the measure meeting with opposition among the federal government’s coalition partners when floated earlier this week.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software