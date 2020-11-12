NZ carbon market changes tipped to drive new participants, products
Published 10:06 on November 12, 2020 / Last updated at 10:52 on November 12, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
The looming entry into force of New Zealand’s ETS reforms could spur new products and potentially draw new participants into the 12-year old carbon market, a conference heard on Thursday.
The looming entry into force of New Zealand’s ETS reforms could spur new products and potentially draw new participants into the 12-year old carbon market, a conference heard on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.