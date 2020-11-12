Asia Pacific > NZ carbon market changes tipped to drive new participants, products

NZ carbon market changes tipped to drive new participants, products

Published 10:06 on November 12, 2020  /  Last updated at 10:52 on November 12, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

The looming entry into force of New Zealand’s ETS reforms could spur new products and potentially draw new participants into the 12-year old carbon market, a conference heard on Thursday.

The looming entry into force of New Zealand’s ETS reforms could spur new products and potentially draw new participants into the 12-year old carbon market, a conference heard on Thursday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software