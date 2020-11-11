Innovation and Climate Action Consultant, UN-Habitat – Brussels (Initially Remote)

Job Vacancy

Organization: UN-Habitat

Position: Innovation and climate action consultant

Duty Station: Brussels, Belgium | Initially Remote



Term: 5 Months

Experience Requirements: A minimum of five years of experience in urban climate change mitigation and adaptation, ideally gained at the local, national and international level is required.

At least one year of that professional experience should be in (or working for) Non-Annex II countries.

Experience working with international multi-partner initiatives and projects, demonstrating experience delivering events and outcomes with diverse set of partners and governments is desirable

Experience in fundraising and organising events is an added advantage

Contact

Name: Steven Bland

Email: unhabitat-climate@un.org

Links

Job Announcement: https://careers.un.org/lbw/jobdetail.aspx?id=144526&Lang=en-US

Organization’s Website: http://www.unhabitat.org