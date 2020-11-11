Innovation and Climate Action Consultant, UN-Habitat – Brussels (Initially Remote)

Job Vacancy
Organization: UN-Habitat
Position: Innovation and climate action consultant
Duty Station: Brussels, Belgium | Initially Remote
Deadline for Application: 23 November 2020
Term: 5 Months
Experience Requirements: A minimum of five years of experience in urban climate change mitigation and adaptation, ideally gained at the local, national and international level is required.
At least one year of that professional experience should be in (or working for) Non-Annex II countries.
Experience working with international multi-partner initiatives and projects, demonstrating experience delivering events and outcomes with diverse set of partners and governments is desirable
Experience in fundraising and organising events is an added advantage
Contact
Name: Steven Bland
Email: unhabitat-climate@un.org
Links
Job Announcement: https://careers.un.org/lbw/jobdetail.aspx?id=144526&Lang=en-US
Organization’s Website: http://www.unhabitat.org