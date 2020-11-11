Job Postings > Innovation and Climate Action Consultant, UN-Habitat – Brussels (Initially Remote)

Organization: UN-Habitat Position: Innovation and climate action consultant Duty Station: Brussels, Belgium | Initially Remote Deadline for Application: 23 November 2020

Term: 5 Months
Experience Requirements: A minimum of five years of experience in urban climate change mitigation and adaptation, ideally gained at the local, national and international level is required.

At least one year of that professional experience should be in (or working for) Non-Annex II countries.

Experience working with international multi-partner initiatives and projects, demonstrating experience delivering events and outcomes with diverse set of partners and governments is desirable

Experience in fundraising and organising events is an added advantage

Name: Steven Bland
Email: unhabitat-climate@un.org

Job Announcement: https://careers.un.org/lbw/jobdetail.aspx?id=144526&Lang=en-US
Organization’s Website: http://www.unhabitat.org

