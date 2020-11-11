SK Market: Oversupply stunts interest at South Korea CO2 auction
Published 08:18 on November 11, 2020 / Last updated at 08:44 on November 11, 2020 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
South Korea on Wednesday sold just over half the allowances on offer at its monthly KAU auction, with prices coming in well below secondary market levels as expectations about oversupply tamed interest.
South Korea on Wednesday sold just over half the allowances on offer at its monthly KAU auction, with prices coming in well below secondary market levels as expectations about oversupply tamed interest.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.