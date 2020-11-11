NZ Market: NZUs edge up to fresh record highs amid tight supply

Published 06:20 on November 11, 2020 / Last updated at 08:50 on November 11, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances have inched up to all-time high levels again as supply remains tight, with sellers happy to wait and see where prices go once the ETS reform kicks in next year.